Spencer E. Harvey, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Corry, Pa., on August 19, 1936, son of the late Edwin and Alice Harvey.
Spencer was in Industrial Sales for many years. He had worked for Westinghouse, General Electric, and then Hercules prior to retirement. Spencer was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of the East Erie Moose and Siebenbuerger Clubs. He enjoyed golfing and bowling for many years. For 16 years, Spencer and his wife wintered in Raymondville, Texas.
Spencer is survived by his wife, Jean Harvey; two daughters, Miche Baker Harvey and Beth Anne Harvey; one son, Andrew Harvey (Juliet); one stepson, John Dolph; one sister, Joanne Harvey; and six grandchildren, Griffin, Hazel, Jonathan, Jamie, Allie, and Gunthor.
In addition to his parents, Spencer was preceded in death by one sister, Annette Clark.
A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
