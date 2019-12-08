Home

Stacey M. Markel Jones


1973 - 2019
Stacey M. Markel Jones Obituary
Stacey M. Markel Jones, age 46, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Erie on September 8, 1973, daughter of Harry Markel and the late Wendy Morano Hulsinger. She was also a longtime resident of Girard.

Stacey was previously an Admission Advisor for Fortis Institute. She had a kind heart and strong will and never gave up on friends and family.

In addition to her father, Stacey is survived by her son, Cody Davis; daughter, Ericka Jones; grandson, Jace Davis; sisters, Kristy Markel and Hailey Hulsinger; and nieces and nephews.

Besides her mother, Stacey was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Jones.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
