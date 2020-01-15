|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
|
Stanley "Stanislaus" Banak
1928 - 2020
|
|
|
Stanley (Stanislaus) Banak, age 91, of Erie, while at his residence, went to be with Jesus, on Thursday, January 8, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on February 6, 1928, to the late Frank Sr. and Catherine (Zasadzki) Benek.
The prominent things everyone remembers about Stanley are his smile, his words of praise, encouragement, and expressions of appreciation.
Stan was an excellent swimmer and loved Erie's Presque Isle. He was admired for his blonde curls as a youngster.
Stanley left high school to join the Navy during World War II, where he was stationed in New Jersey on an ammunitions boat. Shortly after WWII ended, he received an honorable discharge intending to return to high school but was then drafted into the Army. He served in Germany and received an Honorable Discharge from the Army after serving two years and eight months, then proudly acquired his GED.
Stanley had a green thumb and his flower gardens were admired by all who viewed them. Notably, he had a climber rose he nursed for many years and grew exponentially last year, being a haven for his beloved birds to whom he faithfully fed seeds and water, twice daily, selflessly feeding them before himself! He chirped their language and sang "Over the Rainbow, bluebirds fly" to them. He had a great tenor voice and won several talent shows. It gave him great pleasure to sing songs from the "Crooners" and Broadway musicals. He enjoyed dancing to the "Big Band" music and to Polkas. He worked as a painter for many years, and also worked at GE. He was a master maintenance man at shops such as Lovell and Ervite, retiring from Ervite. He did expert work painting, rebuilding, and creating around his home. He built an exquisite doll house, all paint and furnishings included, and a lovely birdhouse for his first granddaughter and grandson. He was an artist and especially enjoyed cartooning and caricatures. He and his best friend David Allen began writing comic strips together.
In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years Marilyn Jean O'day Banak, whom he lovingly cared for in her declining health, brother John "Johnny" Banak, sister Virginia "Virgie" (Banak) Stanek, sister Dorothy (Banak) Kehl, sister Gladys (Banak) Soliwada, sister Josephine "Josie" (Banak) Borkowski, brother Frank "Drum" Benek, brother Edward "Eddie" Banak, and brother Joseph "Sonny" Banak.
Stanley will be fondly and lovingly remembered by his sister Mary Ann Banak Golembeski, brother William "Billy" Banak (Rosalee), daughter Sheryl Frances Banak of Little Rock, Ark., daughter Marcy Anne Banak Davis (Tom) of Erie, son Michael Stanislaus Banak (Kathlene) of Las Vegas, Nev., daughter and his "Yellow Rose of Texas" Ginger Chick of Temple, Texas, daughter Kathleen Ann Hill Carlson (Brian) of Allentown, Wis., daughter Donna Rae Hill Hume of Alexandria, Va., daughter Mary Ann Hill of Warren, Pa., son David Paul Hill, daughter Nancy Lynn Hill Olszewski of Erie, and son Donald Frank Hill. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to nephew Larry (Frank Lawrence Benek) for his dedicated service and friendship while he visited Uncle Stan frequently and made repairs when he was no longer able (built a new front porch, etc.), and to David Kehl, who would faithfully visit and pick up supplies and prescriptions when needed, and to James "Jimmy" Kehl, who was a faithful Godson. Thank you also to Thomas Davis, son-in-law, who also ran errands for Stan, took him to appointments, picked up groceries, made installations and repairs, and performed yardwork. We must mention with heartfelt gratitude the provision and care provided by the Erie VAMC and their local consulting physicians. Thank also to several Erie agencies who had a part in his care over the past three years.
Visitation will be held at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the prayer service and reflections at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Fred Ayers, Jr. presiding, and again on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of the Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St. Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020