Stanley Beard of Erie, Pa., passed away Friday, November 6th, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born February 28, 1934 in Harlem, Ga., a son of the late Dennis and Viola Appling Beard, Sr. The family moved to Erie in 1944 and it is here he has lived for the last 76 years.
Stanley learned the value of hard work at an early age. After high school, he began working at various factories in the Erie area out of his desire to provide for his family. Stanley has always worked two fulltime jobs as well as owning and managing rental properties. He and Bertha Beard always valued the importance of getting an education. They were very influential in their children's development, education and career choices. Stanley retired from the Erie School district in 1988 where he worked as a Teacher's Aide for children with disabilities, then from General Electric in 1998 where he worked as a machinist for 30 years. Later in life, he looked forward to regularly visiting friends and staff at the JFK Senior Program. Stanley's hobbies included playing cards, bowling, and playing pool. He was also an avid football and basketball fan.
Stanley was predeceased by both his parents, his stepson Jerry Wilson, and his three brothers Ferris Beard Sr., Dennis Beard Jr. and Charles Beard.
He is survived by his former wife Bertha Beard; his children, JoAnne Henry (Kenneth), Jarvis Beard (Lauretta), Jacinto Beard (Karen), Judy Jackson (Maurice), Julian Beard and Gerald Evans (Tissany), as well as his stepchildren, John Wilson, and Juanita Trusty. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family at Pitt's Funeral Home Inc., 2926 Pine Ave. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be private and for the immediate family only, Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12 noon, at Blessed Hope Seventh-Day Christian Church. It will be live streamed to the remaining family and public the link will be on the Pitts Funeral Home webpage.
