Stanley David Pierson, age 80, of West Springfield, Pa., passed away in his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Girard, Pa., on May 26, 1939, son of the late David S. and Reba Billings Pierson.
Stan grew up on a dairy farm on Ravlin Hill in Clymer, N.Y., and graduated from Clymer Central School. He began working as a laborer for the construction of the tunnels within the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Station and Lewiston Pumped-Generating Plant, which opened in 1961 in Lewiston, N.Y. Stan later became a truck driver, then the owner/mechanic of Springfield Texaco Service for many years - before returning to drive truck and retiring from Bulkmatic Transport.
He enjoyed go-karts with the kids, racing stock cars, and building hot rods. Later in life, he took up rebuilding, collecting and showing antique tractors.
His family and friends will fondly remember Stan or "Pappy" as always working on and fixing anything with a motor.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Pierson; grandson, Kristopher Pierson; his beloved wife, Mary Rust Pierson; and his brother-in-law, Daniel Butts.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Gloria Hagan; his seven children: Arnold (Hazel) Pierson of Erie, Pa.; Doug (Cindy) Pierson of West Springfield, Pa.; Jean (Scott) Chrzanowski of Rootstown, Ohio; Lynn Pierson of Toledo, Ohio; Sherry (Dave) Pierson of West Springfield, Pa.; Dan Ross of Erie, Pa.; David (Amy) Pierson of East Springfield, Pa.; his sister, Phyllis Butts of Fredonia, N.Y.; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as his extended tractor family.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private funeral service by Pastor Bob Klingler at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard, Pa., followed by his burial at the Springfield Cemetery, West Springfield, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to view the online live-stream of Stan's private service on the Facebook page of Burton Funeral Homes, www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc" target="_blank">(www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc) on Thursday April 23rd, at 12 Noon. The family will also have a celebration of Stan's life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club Building Fund, 4026 St. Rt. 322, Williamsfield, OH 44093; Hospice at Erie VNA at https://www.erievna.org/make-a-donation/; or the Hamot Health Foundation for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020