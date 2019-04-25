Home

Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Stanley F. Marsowicz


1942 - 2019
Stanley F. Marsowicz Obituary
Stanley F. Marsowicz, 76, of Erie, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living, formerly of West 26th Street.

He was born on July 15, 1942, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Anthony and Rose Marie Manna Marsowicz. A graduate of Tech Memorial High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for Continental Rubber Works before becoming disabled. Mr. Marsowicz was a member of the Knights of St. John and the National Club. He enjoyed reading and walking, and time with his best pal, his dog Chi-Chi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Marie Turco and Eleanor Brown; an infant brother, Anthony Marsowicz; two additional brothers, Anthony J. and Steve Marsowicz; and a nephew, Anthony J. Marsowicz, Jr.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including his cousin, Deborah S. Jones, with whom he resided.

The family will receive friends at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael Kuvshinikov, Chaplain of LECOM Health Erie County VNA, will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by Erie Crawford County Burial Detail. Private interment will be in Erie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a .

View the on-line obituary, send condolences and order flowers at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
