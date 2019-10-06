|
|
Stan Bradway, age 88, a man who left a wonderful legacy, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after fighting a long battle with ALS, always keeping a positive attitude until the end. He was born in Meadville, Pa. on June 9, 1931. Stan loved his wife dearly and adored his four daughters and encouraged all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren…that was the amazing man he was!
Stan was a graduate of Saegertown High School and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea. After proudly serving his country, Stan was employed by American General Life Insurance Company for 38 years. He received many achievements which included LUTCF, Million Dollar Club, Agent of the Month, President's Council, National Leaders Club, National Leaders' Conference, President's Honor Guard – awarded for outstanding achievement, Honor Club, Man of the Month, National Sales Achievement Award, Sales Leader of the Month, President's Cabinet, Millionaires Club, and President's Trophy. Many of these achievements were repeated numerous times over.
Stan was a board member of East Erie Assembly of God, served on the Committee for Par for Projects, past President of the Life Underwriters Association, member of the American Legion Post 494, and was a skilled carpenter, building his retirement home at the age of 77. He enjoyed water sports (could still slalom ski in his 70's), snow skiing, hitting the woods on ATVs with his wife, hunting, traveling, telling jokes, and above all, spending time with his family.
Stan felt a calling to help and serve others, whether they were a family member, friend, stranger or inmate through his role as a devoted Christian. Although he helped countless people over the years, and received many awards and recognitions for his service, he would prefer to be remembered for his deep love and dedication to his wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family, for his many friendships and for his unwavering faith and love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Stan will be deeply missed.
The family would like to give special thanks to Fairview Manor for the extended care our father received and to the St. Vincent Hospital ICU Department & Palliative Care Services for their exceptional care.
Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Janice; four daughters, Debra (Larry) Merryman, Teresa (Dale) Braughler, Tammy (Tim) Osborne, and Lori (Jeb) Bowen. He was fondly known as "Pap, Pappy", and was extremely proud of his 12 grandchildren, George, Brad (Elizabeth), Keith (Teresa) and Linsey Keefer, Jessica, Colby (Meredith), and Christian (Diana) Braughler, Tyler (Klaire), Thomas (Lizzy), Trevor (Anne) and Trenton (Beth) Osborne, and James Bowen II; as well as his ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his brother, Marvin (Mona) Bradway; and sisters, Shirley Mumford and Lorraine Laney.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Bradway; and his sister, Betty McQueen.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Stan's life on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at East Erie Assembly of God, 2653 Saltsman Road, Erie, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made the ALS Association, Western PA Chapter at www.cure4als.org or the – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
In the end, Stan still has one final question…do you walk to work or carry your lunch?
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019