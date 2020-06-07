Stanley M. Krawczyk, age 85, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, following an extended illness, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 19, 1934, son of the late Thomas and Joanna (Lubelski) Krawczyk.
Stanley was a 1952 graduate of the former Erie Tech High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where he served honorably for two years. He was a well-regarded local entrepreneur having established three independent businesses; Stanley founded and owned Area Tool and Die (Erie, Pa.), as well as co-founded and co-owned Alliance Plastics (Erie, Pa.) and Viking Plastics (Corry, Pa.). He retired in 1987 and enjoyed extensive travel with his wife and spending winters in Florida.
Stanley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His charismatic personality brought joy to everyone in his life. He was a family man who always remained humble, kind, and well thought of. His motto was "Always put others first." Stanley will have a warm place in our hearts and always be remembered.
Stanley was a devout man who found comfort and joy in going to church. He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church and a former member of St. Casimir Church, where he was married to the love of his life, Dorothy B. Osiecki, on May 3, 1958.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing pinochle. Stanley was a previous member of the Huzars Club, Polish Sharpshooters, and the Maennerchor Club.
In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his two brothers: Henry and Thomas Krawczyk, Jr.; and his sister, Florence King.
Besides his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy, he is survived by his four children: Deborah Porsch (Gary), Kathleen Krawczyk, Michael Krawczyk, and Karen Momeyer (Mark); his five grandchildren: Cory Hamilton (Jackie), Mindy Momeyer (Maxim), Kayla Momeyer, Marissa Momeyer, and Nick Momeyer; his one great-grandson, Ben Hamilton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Mass was offered for Stanley at St. Mark the Evangelist Church. He was entombed at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 695 Smithson Ave., Erie, PA 16511, Erie City Mission, PO Box 407, Erie, PA 16512, or Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.