1/1
Stanley T. Stash Widomski
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley T. "Stash" Widomski, age 85, of Erie, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center. He was born in Erie on April 15, 1935, to the late John Paul and Agatha (Garbacz) Widomski.

Stan served in the U.S. Army. He also attended Gannon College for two years and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He retired from GE after working there for 24.5 years as a mail clerk. He was a Pennsylvania licensed funeral director since 1957 and a former employee of Edward J. Garr Funeral Home. Stan was active in People for Life, where he received an award in 2000; he was in the St. Stan's choir; he was a Eucharistic Minister; and he was an active member of the World Apostolate of Fatima, a member of the Siebenburger Club, and a life member of the Polish Sharpshooters. He participated in a workshop at Jr.'s Last Laugh Comedy Club and did stand-up around the area. Stan participated in the Sensational Seniors Variety Show at McDowell High School, pitched for the GE softball league, and, with the Widomski Brothers, won the Brothers' Bowling Championship in 1971.

Stan found the love of his life, Shirley, at Loblaw's by the "magic cup" coffee machine. From their first hayride date, it was clear they were made for each other. They were married on August 23, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church on East 9th St. in Erie. During their 62 years of marriage, they built a life of faith, love, and devotion. Together they raised seven beloved children who were taught by example to love and serve God and others. Stan's faith was important to him, so he provided his children with Catholic education, took them to church, and prayed the Rosary with his family.

God blessed Stan with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh. And had a joke for everyone he met. Stan and Shirley ran bus trips where he entertained passengers with his jokes and Shirley led the singing. The two of them made many friends and always seemed to know someone wherever they went.

In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by five brothers, John Widomski, Edward Widomski, Alfons Widomski, Fr. Stanislaus Widomski, OFM, and Theodore Widomski, and three sisters, Bertha Osiecki, May Bolla, and Regina Widomski.

Stan is survived by his wife, Shirley (Nesselhauf) Widomski, brother Chester (Carol) Widomski, sons Thomas (Eileen) Widomski of Erie, Timothy (Ann) Widomski of Erie, Daniel Widomski of Erie, Joseph "JJ" Widomski of Waterford, daughters Anne Marie (Art) Frownfelter of Lewis Run, Regina Marie (Rob) Lintelman of Erie, and Rose Marie (Dean) Rose of Erie, 17 grandchildren Matthew, Gabby, David, Jennifer, Dani, Lacey, Daniel, Zach, Laura, Rebecca, Maria, Rachel, Selena, Ashley, Teresa, Alex, and David, four great-grandchildren, Mickey, Arya, Aedan, and Beau, plus one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.

Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may attend the service via Facebook Live on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/.

Burial will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People for Life, 1625 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508, St. Stanislaus Church, or to the Women's Care Center, 4408 Peach Street, Suite 101, Erie, PA 16509.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved