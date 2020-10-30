Stanley T. "Stash" Widomski, age 85, of Erie, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center. He was born in Erie on April 15, 1935, to the late John Paul and Agatha (Garbacz) Widomski.
Stan served in the U.S. Army. He also attended Gannon College for two years and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He retired from GE after working there for 24.5 years as a mail clerk. He was a Pennsylvania licensed funeral director since 1957 and a former employee of Edward J. Garr Funeral Home. Stan was active in People for Life, where he received an award in 2000; he was in the St. Stan's choir; he was a Eucharistic Minister; and he was an active member of the World Apostolate of Fatima, a member of the Siebenburger Club, and a life member of the Polish Sharpshooters. He participated in a workshop at Jr.'s Last Laugh Comedy Club and did stand-up around the area. Stan participated in the Sensational Seniors Variety Show at McDowell High School, pitched for the GE softball league, and, with the Widomski Brothers, won the Brothers' Bowling Championship in 1971.
Stan found the love of his life, Shirley, at Loblaw's by the "magic cup" coffee machine. From their first hayride date, it was clear they were made for each other. They were married on August 23, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church on East 9th St. in Erie. During their 62 years of marriage, they built a life of faith, love, and devotion. Together they raised seven beloved children who were taught by example to love and serve God and others. Stan's faith was important to him, so he provided his children with Catholic education, took them to church, and prayed the Rosary with his family.
God blessed Stan with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh. And had a joke for everyone he met. Stan and Shirley ran bus trips where he entertained passengers with his jokes and Shirley led the singing. The two of them made many friends and always seemed to know someone wherever they went.
In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by five brothers, John Widomski, Edward Widomski, Alfons Widomski, Fr. Stanislaus Widomski, OFM, and Theodore Widomski, and three sisters, Bertha Osiecki, May Bolla, and Regina Widomski.
Stan is survived by his wife, Shirley (Nesselhauf) Widomski, brother Chester (Carol) Widomski, sons Thomas (Eileen) Widomski of Erie, Timothy (Ann) Widomski of Erie, Daniel Widomski of Erie, Joseph "JJ" Widomski of Waterford, daughters Anne Marie (Art) Frownfelter of Lewis Run, Regina Marie (Rob) Lintelman of Erie, and Rose Marie (Dean) Rose of Erie, 17 grandchildren Matthew, Gabby, David, Jennifer, Dani, Lacey, Daniel, Zach, Laura, Rebecca, Maria, Rachel, Selena, Ashley, Teresa, Alex, and David, four great-grandchildren, Mickey, Arya, Aedan, and Beau, plus one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may attend the service via Facebook Live on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
.
Burial will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People for Life, 1625 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508, St. Stanislaus Church, or to the Women's Care Center, 4408 Peach Street, Suite 101, Erie, PA 16509.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.