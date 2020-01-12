|
Stanley Zlotnicki, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at home, on January 9, 2020, with his wife, sister and sister-in-law by his side. He was born in Horozanka, Poland, the son of the late Karol and Anna Zlotnicki.
He and his family endured much hardship during WWII, first under Soviet and later under German occupations. After an attack upon his family and total destruction of their property in 1944, the family escaped loss of life but were deported to Germany and placed into forced labor. Once the war ended, they remained in a Displaced Persons Camp in Braunschweig, Germany until 1949. In 1950, they immigrated to America, with the help of a church sponsorship, and lived for a year in Kansas. In 1951, they moved to Erie, where Stanley obtained a job at Zurn Industries, from where he retired. In 1979, he married the love of his life, Jane, who has cared for him during his recent illness.
He was a deacon for many years at the Open Bible Baptist Church, taught Sunday School and led the church services in the Polish language. He was involved in editing and printing the PRYJACIEL magazine and numerous pieces of gospel literature in the Polish language. In 1970, Stanley, brother-in-law Bronislaw, and Gustav Schwartz were able to acquire property and established Camp Ebenezer, in Fairview Pa., which has served as headquarters and center for annual conference meetings for the Polish Baptist Association of North America (U.S.A. and Canada). He served in many capacities doing whatever needed to be done to make this camp a success. Most importantly, Stanley was a man devoted to his Savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; a sister, Katherine Kniowski (Bronislaw); his brother, Michael; his sister-in-law, Kate Zlotnicki; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, both here and in Poland, England, Russia, and Ukraine.
A special thanks goes to Chrisann, Kathy, Stacey, Cara and Leslie, of Hospice, for their compassionate care.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and to attend a funeral service there Wednesday at 10 a.m., with Pastors Mark Szajner, Robert Blenk and Henry Kurek officiating. Committal will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020