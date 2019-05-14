Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Starleisha Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Starleisha Nicole Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Starleisha Nicole Smith, 20, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1999, to Curtis Smith and the late Ellen Renee Corder.

Starleisha graduated from East High School. She was employed at Auntie Anne's Pretzel Shop in the Millcreek Mall.

Starleisha enjoyed going to the movies, playing laser tag, skating and shopping, but most of all, she loved raising her son.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Carean Smith.

In addition to her father, she leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Shyvel Deon Smith; one brother, Donald Morris; two sisters, Tyshia Renee Smith and Sheila Alberta Smith; her grandmother, Alberta Reaves; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow, with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now