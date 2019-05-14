|
Starleisha Nicole Smith, 20, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1999, to Curtis Smith and the late Ellen Renee Corder.
Starleisha graduated from East High School. She was employed at Auntie Anne's Pretzel Shop in the Millcreek Mall.
Starleisha enjoyed going to the movies, playing laser tag, skating and shopping, but most of all, she loved raising her son.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Carean Smith.
In addition to her father, she leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Shyvel Deon Smith; one brother, Donald Morris; two sisters, Tyshia Renee Smith and Sheila Alberta Smith; her grandmother, Alberta Reaves; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow, with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019