Deacon Fr. Stefan G. Klimczak


1933 - 2020
Deacon Fr. Stefan G. Klimczak Obituary
Fr. Deacon Stefan G. Klimczak, age 86, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Bickford of Presque Isle. He was born October 4, 1933, in Highland Park, Mich., the son of the late Stefan and Phoebe Klimczak.

Deacon Stefan moved to Erie in 2000 from Michigan, where he had a teaching career and later worked for Michigan Consolidated Gas.

He was a member of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity and participated in their services and activities.

Per his wishes, funeral services were private, with burial in St. John the Divine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church's Endowment Fund.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
