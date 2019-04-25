Home

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
Stella Ann Rzodkiewicz Matusik "Sally" Mack


Stella Ann Rzodkiewicz Matusik "Sally" Mack Obituary
Stella "Sally" Ann Rzodkiewicz Matusik Mack, 97, of Erie, passed away on April 22, 2019, at her daughter Susan's home, in Hiram, Ga.

Sally was born in Erie, Pa., on March 23, 1922, daughter of the late Louis and Constance (Dudzinski) Rzodkiewicz.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Matusik; and second husband, John Mack; one son, Leon Matusik; and nine brothers and sisters.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Anthony (Terry) of Hiram, Ga.; two sons, William "Bill" Matusik (Roberta) and Mark Matusik and his friend Bobbi, also of Georgia; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Services will be there on Saturday at 12:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
