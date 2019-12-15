Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie D. Fleming


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie D. Fleming Obituary
Stephanie D. "Big Steph" Fleming, age 54, of Erie, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 28, 1965, daughter of Linda Fleming and the late Dennis Fleming.

Stephanie was also known as "Big Steph" and "Aunt Steph". She was a fun and loving person who opened her home to family and friends in need. She loved her grandkids, music, cooking and taking care of people. She was a free spirit with a kind heart. When there was no one else, you always had "Aunt Steph" on behalf of the whole city.

In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by two daughters, Jordan and Ashton Fleming; one brother, John Fleming (Melinda); one sister, Cami Yurkovic (Dan); seven grandchildren, Zhykear, Emyiah, Elijah, Dylan, Christian Jr., Heaven, and Gia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by two sons, Christian Fleming and Taelor Taylor; and one brother, Dennis Fleming, II.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -