Stephanie D. "Big Steph" Fleming, age 54, of Erie, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 28, 1965, daughter of Linda Fleming and the late Dennis Fleming.
Stephanie was also known as "Big Steph" and "Aunt Steph". She was a fun and loving person who opened her home to family and friends in need. She loved her grandkids, music, cooking and taking care of people. She was a free spirit with a kind heart. When there was no one else, you always had "Aunt Steph" on behalf of the whole city.
In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by two daughters, Jordan and Ashton Fleming; one brother, John Fleming (Melinda); one sister, Cami Yurkovic (Dan); seven grandchildren, Zhykear, Emyiah, Elijah, Dylan, Christian Jr., Heaven, and Gia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by two sons, Christian Fleming and Taelor Taylor; and one brother, Dennis Fleming, II.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019