Stephen A. Silay, 95, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Cleveland, on February 12, 1924, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Hornyak Szilay.
Stephen received his diploma from Technical High School and served his country faithfully as a Sonorman H Second Class SV-6, Anti-Submarine warfare in Midway (South Pacific). He, along with his wife Helen, ran Silay's Garage for decades. Upon retiring, Stephen took up a project of making crosses and faces from black walnuts. These were distributed all over the world in memory of the fallen men of World War II and in honor of those who returned to their loved ones. Stephen became known as the "Nut Man."
Stephen enjoyed working in his yard, traveling, collecting antiques, snow plowing for a few of his great neighbors and singing the songs for the Liturgy at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, of which he was a member.
He drove ten years for the Shriners Oriental Band in parades. He was a member of the American Legion Post #773, Perry Highway Hose Co., and was a life member of the former Maennerchor Club. He was the last of his generation.
In addition to his first wife, Helen, and his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph (late Helene), and sisters, Mary Kallay (late Charles) and Helen Malena (late Frank).
He is survived by his wife, Veronica, stepdaughters, Cathy Betza of Erie, Carol Rider of Erie, and Mary (Richard) Nowakowski of Dacula, Ga., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday (today) from 3 to 5 p.m. including a Parastas Service at 4:45 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Requiem of Divine Liturgy at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 3415 Wallace St., at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 3415 Wallace St., Erie, PA 16504, or to a .
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to all who gave great care and service to Stephen.
