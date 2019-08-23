|
Stephen Bayard Miller, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on August 18, 2019.
Born on September 9, 1925, in Latrobe, Pa., he was the son of the late Dr. Charles S. Miller and Ethel Bayard Miller.
Stephen graduated from Meadville High School in 1943, where he participated in several sports, including soccer. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in World War II, training to become a bombardier.
Stephen graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville in 1948, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, Block A, and an original participant of the original Washington Semester Program. Stephen married his high-school sweetheart, Joan Peters '48, on September 11, 1948. Their life together took them from Pennsylvania to Florida, back to Pennsylvania, and, one last time to Florida, where they settled in Tampa. He was active in community affairs and a banker by profession.
Stephen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family meant the world to him.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan, in 2014. Also predeceasing him are his brothers, Charles, Robert, William, and sister, Martha.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Allyn Perry (Clark) of Branchville, N.J., Stephen, Jr. (Pam) of Erie, Pa., and Andrew (Sherrie) of Tampa. Also surviving are grandchildren, Megan (Miller) Bush, Derek Perry, Ashley (Miller) Scheloske, and Hannah Miller, four great-granddaughters, Savannah, Annalise, Isla, and Bella, his brother, Edwin, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Condolences may be expressed at Loylessfuneralhome.com.
