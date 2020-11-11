1/1
Stephen F. Bohen
1955 - 2020
Stephen F. Bohen, age 65, of Erie passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 27, 1955 in Erie the son of the late Richard Bohen and Jeanne Shufflin Bohen Niedzielski.

A lifelong resident of Erie, and a proud Bay Rat, Steve/Boze received a Masters degree in Communication Arts from Ohio State University and later became an instructor at Gannon University. He was the play-by-play voice of the Gannon men's and women's basketball teams for years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all types of sports.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Niedzielski; two brothers, Timothy Bohen and Kenneth Niedzielski, and a sister, Anne Bohen McCuskey.

Steve is survived by his siblings; Chris Niedzielski-Eichner (Phil), Maggie Bohen Barlow (Mark), Barb Niedzielski Sullivan (Joe), Bob Bohen, Terri Bohen (Joe Hanlin) and a brother-law, John McCuskey. He is the uncle of Ben Bohen (Peter DuBois), Jeremy Bohen (Tara Merjanoff), Liz McCuskey (Victor Richardson), Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (Mark Smith), JB McCuskey (Wendy), Erin Thompson (Dan Thompson), Alex Bohen, Michael Barlow, Sam Bohen, Chelsea Barlow, and Grace Bohen. Also surviving are eight great-nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
