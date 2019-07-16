Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paderewski Park
Stephen F. Pinch Pinczewski III

Stephen F. Pinch Pinczewski III Obituary
Stephen F. "Pinch" Pinczewski, III, 67, passed away peacefully, on June 23, 2019.

He was known for his willingness to volunteer, love of nature and his devotion to his grandchildren. Pinch will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life benefit will be held on July 21, 2019, at Paderewski Park, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to or to the Erie County 4H Equine Program.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019
