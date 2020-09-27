1/1
Stephen Fuller
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Fuller passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Millcreek on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born in Erie on November 8, 1961, a son of Richard and Nancy (Stanton) Fuller.

Stephen was a graduate of McDowell High School and the Pennsylvania College of Technology. After graduation, he went on to work at National Fuel Gas in various positions. Stephen loved attending sporting events and watching his Cleveland Browns. He also was an active member of the Glenwood YMCA.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Scott Fuller of Erie; his sister, Christine Fuller and her husband Todd Leonard of Williston, Vt.; three nephews, Rich Fuller, Jared and Alex Leonard and numerous extended family members.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506. Interment took place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ministries, 345 E 9th St, Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved