Girard, Pa.
Stephen M. Pinney, 36, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 7, 1983 in Conneaut, the son of Duane Pinney and Pamela Casey Pinney.
Stephen lived in the Edinboro area for over 30 years, graduating from General McLane High School Class of 2002, and received his bachelor's degree from Edinboro University in graphic design, with an emphasis in computer animation. He was a longtime member of the Washington Valley Christian Church.
Until he was unable to work, he was employed with Lowe's in the lumber department and worked in the facilities office at Edinboro University. Stephen was a member of the Lake Erie PT Cruiser's Club and the Northeast Ohio PT Cruiser Club.
He was a Steeler's fanatic, designing and creating the Pittsburgh Steelers "Steelmobile" on his PT Cruiser. Stephen enjoyed taking his car to the many area car shows. He loved his music and enjoyed attending many concerts with his mom. In addition, he was a movie buff and loved his fur babies, Petey, Thea, and Koko. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Pamela (Roy Taylor) Pinney of Girard, Pa.; father, Duane Pinney of Conneaut; brother, Terry "TJ" (Brenda) Pinney; half-sisters, Cindy Pinney and Connie Rossiter; half-brother, Michael Pinney; nieces and nephews, Faith Rossiter, Jaynie (Chad) Rossiter, Amber (Tony) Simon, Michele Pinney, Josh Pinney, Willow Pinney and along with Benjiman Pinney, with whom he had a special relationship with; dear friend, Scott Cleaver; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, whom he loved dearly.
Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Helen Casey and Walter and Evelyn Pinney; and a half-brother, Dennis Pinney.
Private family services will be observed on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, Ohio,, with Pastor Tim Kraus officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens. Public is asked to view services on Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Facebook Live Page for family and friends.
Contributions in memory of Stephen may be given to the family or the Washington Valley Christian Church.
Please visit www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com to view his tribute video, leave condolences, or to watch the recording of the services.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2020