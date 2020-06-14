Stephen Sei Boayue was born on May 21, 1936 to Chief Charley Nya Kwai Boayue and Gomah Sounzeh Boayue in Bunadin, Lao Clan, Nimba County, Republic of Liberia.
He grew up with many siblings including his maternal siblings Kou Dealeh Boayue Suah and Philip Nya Boayue, Sr.
He was an alumnus of Ganta United Methodist Mission School and the College of West Africa (Monrovia, Liberia – 1961). He studied Electrical Engineering at Heald College in San Francisco, Calif. (1965-1968), and earned the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Chicago Technical College in 1971. On March 18, 1972 he married the love of his life, Mrs. Mary Ella Carnita Boayue in Chicago, Illinois and they remained happily married until his death.
Stephen Boayue, Sr. worked for the Department of Public Works and Utilities in Monrovia, Liberia from 1957 to 1962 before matriculating to the United States where he worked for General Electric Company in Erie, Pennsylvania from 1972 to 1986. He was a Field Service Engineer in the International Locomotive Service in Enugu, Nigerian West Africa and traveled to other parts of Africa. From 1986 to 1988, he worked at Louis T. Klauder Engineering Services; ABB Traction from 1989 to 1990; Morrison Knudsen Corporation from 1991 to 1993; and several other companies as Field Service Engineer and Design Engineer. For his professional contribution to engineering, he received many awards and citations including Distinguished Service Award on May 7, 1974; Outstanding Service for organizing the modification program in 1978; and Good Performance in training personnel and organizing the renewal parts warehouse in 1984. During his almost 60 years in the United States, he lived in the states of California, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania. He served as president of the Liberian Association in Chicago (1970-1971), vice president of the Enugu Nigerian Sports Club in Enugu, Nigeria (1982-1984), and president of the Liberian Association of Erie, Pa. (since 2003).
Baptized early in the Methodist Church at Ganta Mission in Liberia, he grew in knowledge and love of God, using engineering to improve the quality of human life. He sought to bring light into darkness. As a family man, he raised his children, provided direction, and offered wisdom to the younger generation. His hobbies included traveling, entertaining, writing stories, reading books, music, and quietly encouraging those in need.
After more than a year of sickness and hospitalization and a valiant fight for his life, Stephen S. W. Boayue, Sr. died on June 2, 2020 in Fayetteville, N.C.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ella Carnita Boayue (Harborcreek, Pa.); children, Cherice J. Kou Boayue (California), Mapu Lao-Lei Boayue (Harborcreek Township, Pa.), and Sei Wonkemi Boayue (Erie, Pa.); grandchild, Yede Sounzeh Tutu Briama (Harborcreek Township, Pa.); brothers, Philip N. Boayue, Sr. (Barbara), Charles Boayue, Sr. (Fannia), and Wilfred S. Boayue, Sr. (Stella); sisters, Viola Boayue Varfley, Masita Boayue Sayon, and Kou Two Cents Boayue; cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
May his soul rest in eternal peace and perpetual light shine on him.
A private funeral service was conducted on Saturday, June 13th. Following the service, Stephen was laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He grew up with many siblings including his maternal siblings Kou Dealeh Boayue Suah and Philip Nya Boayue, Sr.
He was an alumnus of Ganta United Methodist Mission School and the College of West Africa (Monrovia, Liberia – 1961). He studied Electrical Engineering at Heald College in San Francisco, Calif. (1965-1968), and earned the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Chicago Technical College in 1971. On March 18, 1972 he married the love of his life, Mrs. Mary Ella Carnita Boayue in Chicago, Illinois and they remained happily married until his death.
Stephen Boayue, Sr. worked for the Department of Public Works and Utilities in Monrovia, Liberia from 1957 to 1962 before matriculating to the United States where he worked for General Electric Company in Erie, Pennsylvania from 1972 to 1986. He was a Field Service Engineer in the International Locomotive Service in Enugu, Nigerian West Africa and traveled to other parts of Africa. From 1986 to 1988, he worked at Louis T. Klauder Engineering Services; ABB Traction from 1989 to 1990; Morrison Knudsen Corporation from 1991 to 1993; and several other companies as Field Service Engineer and Design Engineer. For his professional contribution to engineering, he received many awards and citations including Distinguished Service Award on May 7, 1974; Outstanding Service for organizing the modification program in 1978; and Good Performance in training personnel and organizing the renewal parts warehouse in 1984. During his almost 60 years in the United States, he lived in the states of California, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania. He served as president of the Liberian Association in Chicago (1970-1971), vice president of the Enugu Nigerian Sports Club in Enugu, Nigeria (1982-1984), and president of the Liberian Association of Erie, Pa. (since 2003).
Baptized early in the Methodist Church at Ganta Mission in Liberia, he grew in knowledge and love of God, using engineering to improve the quality of human life. He sought to bring light into darkness. As a family man, he raised his children, provided direction, and offered wisdom to the younger generation. His hobbies included traveling, entertaining, writing stories, reading books, music, and quietly encouraging those in need.
After more than a year of sickness and hospitalization and a valiant fight for his life, Stephen S. W. Boayue, Sr. died on June 2, 2020 in Fayetteville, N.C.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ella Carnita Boayue (Harborcreek, Pa.); children, Cherice J. Kou Boayue (California), Mapu Lao-Lei Boayue (Harborcreek Township, Pa.), and Sei Wonkemi Boayue (Erie, Pa.); grandchild, Yede Sounzeh Tutu Briama (Harborcreek Township, Pa.); brothers, Philip N. Boayue, Sr. (Barbara), Charles Boayue, Sr. (Fannia), and Wilfred S. Boayue, Sr. (Stella); sisters, Viola Boayue Varfley, Masita Boayue Sayon, and Kou Two Cents Boayue; cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
May his soul rest in eternal peace and perpetual light shine on him.
A private funeral service was conducted on Saturday, June 13th. Following the service, Stephen was laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.