Stephen X. Pohl, 68, of North East, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
He was born on March 9, 1951, the son of the late Al Pohl and Jean Abramoski Pohl.
Stephen attended East High School and retired from the Erie Center for the Blind after twenty-two years of service. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Indians fan, and attended many professional games. Stephen enjoyed bowling, listening to music, especially music from the 60s, and working on word puzzles and Sudoku puzzles.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Sarah Foster.
He is survived by his four siblings, Tim Pohl (Mary), Sandra Foster (Jim), Mike Pohl (Colleen), and Constance Kraus (Mark). Many nieces, nephews, aunts, and his Godfather Uncle Eddie Abramoski also survive.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Mark G. Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Ave., from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 509 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sight Center of Northwest PA, 2545 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 8, 2019