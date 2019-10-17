Home

Steve Joseph Koscelnik


1946 - 2019
Steve Joseph Koscelnik Obituary
Steve Joseph Koscelnik, age 72, of Erie, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born November 17, 1946, in Erie, the son of the late Steve and Rena (Fratus) Koscelnik.

A lifelong Erie resident, Steve had served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Koscelnik

Steve is survived by his wife, Saundra (Zatkoff) Koscelnik; a son, Steve Koscelnik of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and a daughter, Stephanie Koscelnik of Tacoma, Wash.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation, and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
