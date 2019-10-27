|
|
Steve M. Estok, 79, of Fairview, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born on December 13, 1939, to the late John and Mary (Polk) Estok in Fairview Township, Pa.
He was the center for the high school championship football team, graduating from Fairview High School in 1957. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Mullinnix (DD-744). Following his honorable discharge, he transferred into the Navy Reserves, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He worked for the U.S. State Department for 29 years in Telecommunications, where he lived abroad in ten different countries. While abroad, he enjoyed the local cuisine and culture. He retired in 1991, receiving the Intelligence Commendation Medal.
Steve was a member of Holy Cross Church in Fairview; he enjoyed gardening and taking care of his chickens at his home with his faithful dog Louie. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and traveling to his camp in Ludlow, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Graham.
Steve is survived by his four daughters, Holly Kasper (Ruedi), Lisa Estok, Stephanie Estok and Mary Jean Shouse (Craig); two sons, Bruce A. Estok (Carrie) and John W. Estok; sisters, Pauline Shaffer (Dave), Esther McMillen (John) and Agnes Merkle (Louis "Butch"); brothers, Joseph Estok (Shirley) and Edward Estok (Gloria); and grandchildren, Connor and Sophia Estok, Aida Fritts and Ryder Shouse.
Friends may call from 9:00 until the time of service at 10:00 on Monday at the Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main Street East, Girard.
Committal Service and burial with full military honors will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Steve Estok Memorial Fund in care of Edder Funeral Home Inc.
To donate online or send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019