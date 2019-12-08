Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
1123 East Ave.
Erie, PA
View Map
1934 - 2019
Steve Zulovich, Jr., 85, of Edinboro, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the company of his loving family. He was born in Edinboro on January 11, 1934, the son of the late Steve and Mary (Mihalich) Zulovich.

Steve graduated from Edinboro High School in 1951, and later met Laura Boylan at a square dance in Waterford. They were married in 1957. The couple were blessed with two daughters; Pamela (Donald Leach) Zulovich, of Cleveland, and Dr. Linda Zulovich, D.O., of Grove City.

Traveling, taking in nature while mowing acres of land, and inserting his dry sense of humor into a conversation were a few of the things he enjoyed. Steve worked on the family farm and began learning about installation of electrical services at an early age. He assisted an electrician providing services to the farm and continued to show remarkable aptitude in learning to repair just about anything. After leaving the farm, he joined the maintenance department at Edinboro State College, where he held various posts, including acting Head of Maintenance. Steve retired from Edinboro University of PA in 1991 after 30 years of service. In addition, he ran his own plumbing, heating and electrical repair business.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Zulovich; his sisters, Anna (Charles) Naculich, Mary (Alvin) Elegeer, Ella (Dewey) Styer; foster sister, Ann (Joseph) Pankuch; and a niece, Donna Sitler.

In addition to his wife and children, survivors include his sister-in-law, Julia Zulovich, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 East Ave., Erie, Pa.

Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Edinboro Vol. Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
