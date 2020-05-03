|
Steven Anthony Gawronski, age 66, went to join Our Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a long battle with a chronic illness.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on December 31, 1953, son of the late Roman and Alfreda Pietak Gawronski.
Steve graduated from SUNY Buffalo where he received a B.S. in Biology. He spent most of his professional career in the pharmaceutical industry at Schering-Plough, where he was a pioneer in the concept of disease management. Steve had many interests and hobbies including running, building an extensive collection of vinyl records and CDs, boating on the St. Lawrence River with family, reading and scuba diving. He was a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills. He was skilled with computers and technology, and was dedicated to taking care of his family whether it be upkeep on their cars or providing maintenance on the house. He was exceptionally talented at any project he undertook. His legacy was his commitment to the safety and security of his wife and daughters.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth Bruno) Gawronski; two daughters, Kristen and Catherine Gawronski; and two sisters, Linda Rimmer (Paul) of Albany, N.Y., and Karen Queeno (Timothy) of Lima, N.Y. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to COVID regulations, a private service was held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Erie, Pa. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to or 13Thirty Cancer Connect.
