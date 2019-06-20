|
Steven Bailey, born and raised in Erie Pa., died June 2, 2019 at the young age of 35 in Tucson, Arizona.
Steve was a 2001 graduate of McDowell High School. He achieved his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science Biology from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He later received his Master's in education in 2010, also from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He was a student and substitute teacher at several Erie County schools. Steve was recruited by Arizona to teach high school biology. He was also a track and field and cross country coach. He taught in Bullhead City and Tucson for seven years. Steven loved the outdoors and was a tri-athlete, runner, animal lover, nature lover and so much more. He was a fierce advocate for his students and a fierce friend. All who knew him loved him; he left a mark on everyone he met.
Steven is the beloved son of Valerie Tarkowski of Cochranton and stepson of Tom Tarkowski of Conneaut Lake. His father Jim Bailey and brother Jason Bailey both reside in Erie.
He was preceded in death by six grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for July 26th, his birthday, at his mother Valerie's home in Cochranton, Pa. Details of the celebration will be posted on his Facebook group page, Steven Bailey Updates, when they are finalized. Contributions can be made to: www.gofundme.com/angel-medical-flight-to-bring-steve-bailey-home
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 20, 2019