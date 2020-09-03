1/1
Steven E. Viera
1942 - 2020
Steven E. Viera, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Plymouth, Mass., on December 19, 1942, a son of the late Manuel and Mary (Caton) Viera.

Steven was a four-year Navy veteran in Portsmouth, Va. He was a salesman for R.E. Michael Heating & Cooling for many years. Dad's passion was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved photography, playing golf, and traveling, especially along the coast of the New England states. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was a member and served as President of the local Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement and belonged to two faith sharing groups.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Judith A. (Moore) Viera; three children, Steven "Mike" Viera, his wife Amy, Debra Burger, her husband Chris, and Leanne Viera, all of Erie; 13 grandchildren, Anthony, Inga, Danielle, Courtney, Charlie, Michael, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Brittany, Logan, Colten and Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brendan, Raymond, Eloise and Autumn; a sister, Diane G. Viera of Boston, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Gayle (Phil) and Myrna; and several nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Services and burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery are private. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the Northwest Juvenile Diabetes Association, Autism Society-Northwestern Pennsylvania, and the St. Martin Center.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
