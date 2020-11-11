1/1
Steven Ginnery Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Ginnery, Sr., age 61, of Erie, passed away Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at his residence due to natural causes. A resident of Erie most of his life, he was born in Union City, Pa., on November 15, 1958, son of the late Theodore and Edith Khein Ginnery.

Steven attended East High School and had worked for Erie Metal Stamping for 30 years. He was an active member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Steven was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed bowling, sports, racing, dart throwing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Maggie Burt Ginnery of Erie; three daughters, Nicole Ginnery of Erie, Kelly Kapps of West Springfield, and Amanda Rodriguez of Erie; three sons, Steven Ginnery Jr. of Erie, Henry Cooner Jr. (Dawn) of Erie, and Shawn Cooner of Erie; one brother, Richard Decker (Penny), three sisters, Patricia Roberts (Todd), Cora Decker Ginnery (Jennifer Silias), and Lori Ginnery Hager (Alan Jr.); 13 grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tonie Ginnery.

Friends may call at the Harborcreek Baptist Church, 4719 Buffalo Road, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m., conducted by Steven's sister, Cora Decker and Rev. David Roach. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harborcreek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harborcreek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Harvest Thoughts Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved