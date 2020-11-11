Steven Ginnery, Sr., age 61, of Erie, passed away Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at his residence due to natural causes. A resident of Erie most of his life, he was born in Union City, Pa., on November 15, 1958, son of the late Theodore and Edith Khein Ginnery.
Steven attended East High School and had worked for Erie Metal Stamping for 30 years. He was an active member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Steven was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed bowling, sports, racing, dart throwing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Burt Ginnery of Erie; three daughters, Nicole Ginnery of Erie, Kelly Kapps of West Springfield, and Amanda Rodriguez of Erie; three sons, Steven Ginnery Jr. of Erie, Henry Cooner Jr. (Dawn) of Erie, and Shawn Cooner of Erie; one brother, Richard Decker (Penny), three sisters, Patricia Roberts (Todd), Cora Decker Ginnery (Jennifer Silias), and Lori Ginnery Hager (Alan Jr.); 13 grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tonie Ginnery.
Friends may call at the Harborcreek Baptist Church, 4719 Buffalo Road, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m., conducted by Steven's sister, Cora Decker and Rev. David Roach. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
