Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Steven Gumbo Alexander


1963 - 2020
Steven Gumbo Alexander Obituary
Steven "Mr. Gumbo" Alexander, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, after years of chronic health issues. He was born in New Orleans, La., on August 27, 1963, son of the late Samuel and Wilhemnia (Long) Alexander.

Steven moved from New Orleans to Erie in 1991. He was employed by Plastek, Erie Seawolves and the Erie Events Center. Steven's nickname was "Mr. Gumbo" because he was well known for his Gumbo soup. He enjoyed puzzles, dancing, cooking and cheering on his favorite team, the New Orleans Saints. His greatest joy was raising his boys, being both mother and father after the passing of his wife, Cecelia in 2008.

Steven is survived by his sons, Steven P. of Minneapolis, Minn., and Wendell of Erie; daughter, Melinda Eichele of Conneaut, Ohio; and one grandson, Elijah Chase.

Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia (Rathburn) Alexander; and an infant daughter, Wilhemnia.

He will be sadly missed by many friends and family.

Calling hours with Covid-19 restrictions will take place at the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd, on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Private interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2020
