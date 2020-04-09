|
Steven Harbaugh, age 61, passed away on April 5, 2020, in Long Island, New York; he was born on March 31, 1959, in Erie, Pa.
He graduated from Jamestown High School and worked at PHB Inc. Die Casting Division, where he was elected Union President. He ran for General Assembly in 1990.
Then he began working in car sales at Ferrando Ford in Girard, Pa., and later worked at a variety of other auto dealerships in Florida and Ohio. He was also head of the Finance Department at Spitzer Auto World in North Jackson, Ohio. Steven started a landscaping business in Florida called Eagle Landscaping in Punta Gorda, Fla, which he ran for several years before moving to Long Island, N.Y. There he became the Overnight Manager at Walmart.
Steven coached softball and was a Girl Scout leader for several years. He also played for PHB's softball team. Steve was also a past volunteer fire fighter with A.F. Dobler Hose in Girard. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and making sure his vehicles and his home were spotlessly clean. He made one great homemade chili and enjoyed sitting to watch his tropical fish tanks. Steven was incredibly patriotic and had a strong love for his country.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Raye Kidder; and his grandparents, Bumpa and Nana Kidder and grandma and grandpa Harbaugh.
Steven is survived by his children, Stephanie Schillinger (Jake), Joshua Steven Harbaugh (Ashley), Branden Harbaugh, Timothy Harbaugh, and Shannon Harbaugh; his father and stepmother, Richard and JoAnn Harbaugh; his sisters, Kathy Gosik (Paul) and Susan Moses (Bill); and his brothers, Rick Harbaugh (Nancy Jo), Craig Harbaugh (Rhonda), David Harbaugh (Amy), Rob Harbaugh (Paige), Robert "Bobby" Northcott, and Eric Northcott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Maddison Schillinger, Trenton Schillinger, Amelia Harbaugh, and Shane McLucas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services will be held privately by the family at a date to be determined.
Burial will be at Beaver Center Cemetery.
