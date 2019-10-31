|
Steven J. Apa, age 59, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully at home, in the company of his beloved family, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on June 16, 1960, son of Mary J. (DeSanto) Apa and the late Richard P. Apa.
Steve was a 1978 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was employed by the General Electric Co. for 27 years prior to his retirement. Steve was a proud member of the U.E. Local #506 and had served as union steward. As the former owner of Lakeshore Auto and Body (East Lake Rd.) for 17 years, Steve was able to fulfill his enjoyment of working on cars professionally.
Steve was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge and was instrumental in the founding of the club's golf league. In addition to being an avid golfer, Steve loved camping with friends and family, volunteering with the Harborcreek Fire Dept. in various capacities throughout the community and was also a NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.Above all else, Steve was a loving family man and relished his role as father and "Papa".
In addition to his mother, survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Tracy L. (Davis) Apa; two daughters, Micheline P. Barton (Eric) and Danielle R. Kruse (Vince); five grandchildren: Alexis, Alaina and Evan Barton and Cassandra and Everett Kruse; three sisters: Michelle Gallagher (Shawn), Ann Smith (Eric) and Lisa Guldin (Vince); two brothers, Michael Apa and Richard Apa II (Holly); three sisters-in-law: Sharon Stoddard, Carmen Walters (Kevin) and Michele Apa; three brothers-in-law: Michael, Timothy and Thomas Davis and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Memorial Service there on Saturday at 11 a.m. conducted by the Rev. David Roach, Pastor of Harborcreek Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019