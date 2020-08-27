Steven James Jasper, age 41, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on August 24, 2020, of natural causes. The angels came while he was sleeping and escorted him to Heaven.
Steve was born in Erie, on August 7, 1979, a son of James Jasper and the late Patricia Jasper.
He graduated from Girard High School in 1998. He called Girard, Pa. his home his entire life – except for a few years after graduation when he lived in Pittsburgh.
Upon returning to Girard, Steve met the love of his life Jessica Klimek; they were married February 29, 2016 – a leap year. He became the loving dad to his stepson Jadon Klimek.
Steve was a one of a kind guitarist and singer. He had been in several bands, the latest being Sucker Punch. He was a talented artist, a gourmet cook and loved to barbeque and use his smoker.
Steven was very kind hearted and made lifelong friends wherever he went. He loved to make people happy. His smile and laughter were contagious. Steve loved sunsets on the lake, music – especially punk rock and to relax with a good football game.
Steve worked at API in Fairview for over ten years and was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Patricia L. Jasper on January 26, 2012; and his grandma, Alice Jasper on March 16, 1992.
In addition to his dad, James Jasper of Girard, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Klimek Jasper of Lake City and stepson, Jadon Klimek of Texas; two brothers, Andrew Jasper (Amy) of Warren, Pa., and William Jasper (Kathy Chilensky) of Pittsburgh; and his nieces and nephews, Kolleen, Tony and James Nary. He is further survived by his Uncle Gary and Aunt Natalie Jasper and their son, James Jasper, all of Erie; Aunt Linda and Uncle Barry Jameson of Kittery, Maine and their children, Anna and David Ruoff and Teresa and Barry Herman, all of New Hampshire; Aunt Geraldine Mercurio and her family of Fairview; as well as his in-laws, James and Judy Klimek of Girard; and of course, his best buddy, his dog Shiloh.
Steve was dearly loved and his passing has left so many broken hearts. There is one less special person in the world with Steve's passing. "We love you Stevie".
Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, calling hours and funeral will be private. The service can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. on Friday, August 28 at 11 am with Pastor Ed Huntley of the Federated Church officiating.
Private burial will be at Springfield Cemetery.
For Steve's birthday this year, he had requested donations be made National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – to honor his friends he has lost. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
or to The Federated Church, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.