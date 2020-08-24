Steven O. Jackson, age 48, of North East, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 28, 1971, to George Jackson of North East and the late Shirley (Schermerhorn) Jackson.
Steven graduated North East High School in 1990 and was formerly employed by Port Erie Plastics. He was a member of the Cambridge Springs Fire Department for 11 years.
Steven is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dawn (Newton) Jackson whom he married on June 21, 1997; children, Brittany Moyer (Robert) of Cambridge Springs and Dorian Jackson of Meadville; sisters, Samantha Ann Petrilla of Georgia, Sandra Vincent (Tom) of Harborcreek, and Shannon Jackson of North East; grandchildren, Kyle, Zachary, and Victoria; and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with all COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Springs Fire Department, 302 Venango Ave., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.
