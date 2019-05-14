|
It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Steven R. Brobst, 46, of Westerville, Ohio, on May 9, 2019, after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
He leaves behind his loving wife Shannon, and his six children Caleb Brobst, Ellie Brobst (Erie, Pa.), Zoe Brobst (Delaware, Ohio), Mitchell Hamblin, Andrew Kowski, and Grant Hamblin (Westerville, Ohio), his parents Russell and Erma Brobst (Westerville, Ohio), sister Teresa Janzen, brother-in-law Brian Janzen, nephews Noah, Jacob (Post Falls, Idaho), mother-in-law Susan Mitchell, and sister-in-law Heather Mitchell (Westerville, Ohio). He was also survived by Karen Karle, Jerry Karle and Barb Karle (Erie, Pa.) and Nancy Brobst (Delaware, Ohio).
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Shird Rice, Nelma Burns and paternal grandparents Harold R. Brobst and M. Louise Brobst.
Steve was a 1991 graduate of Westerville South High School, where he excelled academically, on the football field, and on the wrestling mat. Steve was a rabidly proud 1995 graduate of The Ohio State University where he earned his degree in American History; an MBA followed from Gannon University. Steven held various sales positions within the architectural lighting field in both Erie, Pa. and Columbus, Ohio.
Steve will forever be missed by his family and friends for his huge smile, loving heart, superior intellect, and unapologetically cutting humor. Steve loved his children above all else—bestowing big hugs, loud laughs and behavior corrections in quick succession. He loved riding his Harley and cheering on his beloved Buckeyes in every sport. He's left a hole in his family too big to ever be filled—he is missed and loved eternally.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th at the Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, at 2741 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 11 a.m.
