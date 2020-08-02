Steven R. Stroul, 78, of Carolina Lakes, Indian Land, S.C, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born January 15, 1942, in New Haven, Conn., the son of the late Charles E. and Evelyn R. Stroul.
Steve attended Fairview High School, Manlius Military Academy in Manlius, N.Y. and Gannon College. He had been a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millcreek, Eternal Shepherd Church in Seneca, S.C., and a current member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Indian Land, S.C. Steve was a Mason; he belonged to Tyrian Lodge No. 362 F. & A.M. in Erie where he was honored to serve as Worshipful Master in 1975, and to the Indian Land, S.C. Lodge No. 414 F. & A.M. Steve also belonged to the Scottish Rite-Valley of Erie, Zem Zem Shrine, Kahkwa Club, Erie Yacht Club, Erie Maennerchor Club, Aviation Club, and the Carolina Lakes Golf Club.
He was former president and CEO of Lakeport Distributors, Inc., owner of Erie Golden Blades Hockey Team from 1983-1987, operator of Candy World Book City Stores, and founding partner of Independent Magazine. Steve was very dedicated to Hamot Hospital having served on the Hamot's Board of Directors, Board of Governors, and the Second Century Foundation. He also served on the Regional Cancer Center Board, the Community Health Net Board, and the PA Board of Health under Governor Tom Ridge.
Steve loved golf, shooting a low of 79 in June and scoring four holes-in-one in his lifetime! He enjoyed traveling, tennis, boating, scuba diving, playing in the Erie Adult Hockey League, wine and craft beer, fireworks and his OG's group. Steve was an awesome chef, cooking many gourmet Chinese dinners for his friends. He was an avid reader. Learning was a passion and he looked for new creative outlets: he built a Bradley GT II kit car with his son, painted abstract art, enjoyed making latch-hook rugs, and created his own signature BBQ sauce. Not one to be idle, Steve would use his skills to help family and friends with a variety of home and yard D-I-Y projects.
"Our life together is an adventure" Steve and Becky said.
Steve is survived by his wife of 58 years Rebecca Kuntz Stroul, by his daughter Lisa (Dane) Crncic, his son Robert (Maria) Stroul, both of Fairview, Pa., grandchildren Steven (Ashley) Crncic, Haley (Trent) Forshey, Lydia Stroul and Ian Stroul, and great-granddaughter Tessa Maeve Crncic. He is also survived by two brothers Charles (Tommi) Stroul of Texas and Elliott (Barbara) Stroul of New Jersey. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and numerous dear friends. He will also be missed by his beloved cat Marley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janet Stroul Siegel Levi.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tyrian Lodge No. 362 F. & A.M. will hold services there at 4 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing and capacity limits of 25 people at a time. A guest book will be available at the entrance under the portico for those who wish to sign but choose to not enter the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Hamot Health Foundation (online at "hamothealthfoundation.org
" or by mail to: Hamot Health Foundation, 302 French St., Erie, PA, 16507), the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (online at "donate.lls.org
" or by mail to: LLS Western PA-WVA Chapter, River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219), Shriners Hospital for Children
(online at "donate.lovetotherescue.org
" or by mail to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607), or to a special charity of one's choice
.
.
.