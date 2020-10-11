Steven Ronto III, 28, of Cranesville, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in Erie on February 14, 1992, the son of Steven II and Susan (Little) Ronto.
Steven attended General McLane High School. He worked for JLR CATV, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irwin and Rosemarie Little, and Berdena Nelson.
Survivors include his parents; wife, Jamie Dawn (Horn) Ronto; brother, Shane (Katy) Ronto; niece, Bella Rocco; grandfather, Carl Nelson, in-laws, Lori and Jason Schell and Jim and JoNella Horn; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro is in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held on October 17, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Franklin Township Fire Hall, 7455 New Road, Edinboro, PA 16412. Burial will be private.
Memorials can be made to the family in care of Glunt Funeral Home, 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, PA 16412.
