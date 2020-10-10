Steven "Scott" Oakley, age 61, of Erie passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born November 1, 1958 in Scarborough, Ontario the son of Sherman Oakley and Dorothea (Nelson) Rae. While born in Scarborough, Scott considered Vancouver home as that is where he resided growing up.
Bold and daring, Scott was an entrepreneur who loved being outdoors and loved animals.
Never a doubt, he was an avid hockey fan and being creative was a passion not a chore. A longtime resident of Erie, he had worked as a contractor and builder. He was very proud to have owned his own business, Oakley Remodeling, but also worked most recently with Gatesman Contracting. Scott enjoyed the times spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his parents; Sherman Oakley and his wife Lyn of Nova Scotia and Dorothea Rae and her husband Doug of Vancouver, BC. His beloved wife, Patricia (Orloff) Oakley; two daughters, Aime and Anysia Oakley, and a son Ryan Oakley and his wife Susan all of Erie. He is the "Grand-Pap" of Grayson Oakley, and the brother of Daryl Oakley and his wife Christine of Australia.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Sunday from 1:00 -4:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Funeral Services Monday at 12 noon in the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 251 E. Front St. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed and the service will be livestreamed Monday at 12:00 p.m. at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
