Sue Ann Peck Snyder, age 78, of Harborcreek, passed away the morning of Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Twinbrook Nursing Home. She was born in North East, on June 29, 1941, daughter of the late Clara and John L. Peck.
Sue graduated from North East High School. She was employed with several Erie area grocery stores. Sue was the proprietor of Sue's Treasure and Ceramic House. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. On June 24, 1966, Sue married Harold D. Snyder, who passed away on December 31, 2017.
Sue is survived by four sons, Chris Mead (Beth) of Girard, John Snyder of Harborcreek, Dale Snyder (Pamela) of Harborcreek, and Mark Snyder (Karla) of LaCrosse, Wis.; one daughter, Sandra Davis of Rogers, Minn.; one niece, Donna Casillo; one brother, Gordon Peck; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; two brothers, Donald and Jack; three sisters, Rosalie, Winnie, and Penny; one grandson, Jason M. Snyder; and several other extended family members.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Twinbrook Nursing Home for the compassionate care given to Sue.
Per Sue's request, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, on Saturday at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 6, 2019