|
|
Suellen Irene "Sue" Cardman, age 81, of Girard, passed away peacefully, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by her family, on Monday, February 3, 2020, after a short illness.
She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on July 28, 1938, a daughter of the late John Richard and Lucille Neely Friend.
Sue graduated from Villa Maria Academy and attended Villa Maria College. As a teen she was very involved with music, especially piano, and played for the Jr. Philharmonic in Erie.
She had previously been employed at Erie Manufacturing while her husband Jim was in the service. After his return, they owned and operated Lakeland Auto Repair until their retirement in 2017.
Her love for animals of all kinds was very evident. She was often found caring for injured birds, stray dogs and taking care of barn cats at a local equestrian center.
Sue and Jim showed horses for many years; she then went on to showing Shetland Sheepdogs in obedience. She received many awards, including multiple OTCH titles on her beloved "Cody." Sue was a lifetime member of Erie Kennel Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, partner and soulmate, James, on January 14, 2020. They were together for over 63 years and were known as "Jim & Sue."
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ann Brocious; and a son-in-law, Glenn Terella.
Suellen is survived by her children, Elizabeth Terella, Jim Cardman and his companion Leslie Hazlewood, all of Fairview, and Curt Cardman and his wife, Julie of Girard; and sisters-in-law, Karen Yount and Jean Cardman. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Tim, Rick, Ryan, Lance and Ellie; two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Peyton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon with Pastor Lamech Marsh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020