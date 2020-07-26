1/1
Summer Nicole Stromyer
God gained an amazing and beautiful angel; Summer Nicole Stromyer, 21, of North East went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Summer was born on August 24, 1998, the daughter of James and Rosemary (Michael) Stromyer.

Summer graduated from Seneca High School in 2019. She was an inspiration to everyone she met. She was of few words, but always had a smile. Summer loved taking pictures on her phone, pretzels, Family Feud, and her best friend, Polly (her doll).

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Stella Stromyer, and Dean and Mary Michael.

She is survived by her parents; doll, Polly; sister, Kayla (Jim); a second set of grandparents who she adored, Albert and Linda; godparents, Tony and Stacie Shchouchkoff; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake St., North East. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at North East Cemetery on Thursday, July 30th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
