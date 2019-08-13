|
Susan A. Territo, 70, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa. She was born on July 11, 1949 in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late Louis and Nancy (Kumro) Danz.
Susan graduated from Arch Bishop Carroll High School in Buffalo, N.Y. Following high school she worked at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, then the Buffalo Children's Hospital where she worked in Medical Transcription. Susan decided to take a different approach to employment and became self employed, first at her very own, "OH- Suzzana" variety store in Buffalo and later with her husband Joe at La Nova Pizzaria in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She moved to Erie in 1982 and began working for Cardiac Fitness Center and later Dr. Gary Pasqualicchio as a Medical Assistant. She was most recently employed by Medicore (Hamot Heart Health Institute), where she retired from in 2011.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Erie and loved reading all of Stephen King's books. She was an avid reader and loved any book she could get her hands on. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and bowling, but her real "Hobby" was being a Nana to her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Joseph, whom she married on December 4, 1976, also by a daughter, Amy S. Ratay (John) of Edinboro, Pa.; three sons, Joseph V. Territo, Jr. (Sylvia) of Greensboro, N.C., David C. Territo (Hope) of Amherst, N.Y., and Michael Territo (Tracey) of Chaffee, N.Y.; grandchildren, Abigayle S. "Abby" Ratay, Miranda and Michelle Territo, Breanna L. Territo, Anthony D. Territo, Nicholas Territo, Jordan Territo, Michael Territo, Jr., Robert Territo, and A1C Chelsey Territo-Selapack (Kirsty), USAF, Nellis AFB, NV; step-grandchildren, Christine Woroniecki (Jay), Michael Giannini, Laura Giannini, Anthony Giannini, Patricia Giannini-Jemiolo (Jake) and Amy Giannini.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St., Erie, PA 16502 with Pastoral Assistant, Ron King officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2019