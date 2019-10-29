|
Susan Ann Schweller, 62, of Springboro passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 5, 1957 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Adolf "Bo" Leupold and Loretta (McClain) Leupold. She married Mark Schweller April 15, 2002. He survives.
Sue was a loving, caring, hardworking caregiver. After 19 years of caring for the residents at Pleasant Ridge Manor her health forced her to leave the work she loved. She was a great friend who rarely lost an argument and was known for her hardy laughter. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. If you had ever been in her home you would see a sign that read, "If I had known grandkids would be so much fun I'd of had them first".
In addition to her mother and husband she is survived by two daughters, Tamara Desabato (Chris) and Trisha Hoover (Scott), five grandchildren, Justin and Joey Desabato, Ashton, Brandon and Colton Hoover, two sisters, Sharon Hillebrecht (Rob), Sandy Bartholomew (Jim), a brother, Bob Leupold (Pam), her mother-in-law Betty Schweller, three brothers-in-law James (Betty) Schweller, Alan (Brenda) Schweller and William (Sue Gannon) Schweller, a sister-in-law Angela (John) Onderko, several nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her father.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 1- 3 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m., with a service to be held on Friday, November 1, at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Bob Klingler officiating. All services will be held at McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St. Conneautville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Springboro Fire Department 176 N. Main St. Springboro, PA 16435.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019