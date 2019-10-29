Home

POWERED BY

Services
Randall Funeral Home
416 Liberty St
Jamestown, PA 16134
(724) 932-5335
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McCauley Funeral Home
1405 Main St.
Conneautville, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCauley Funeral Home
1405 Main St.
Conneautville, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
McCauley Funeral Home
1405 Main St.
Conneautville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Schweller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Ann Schweller


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Ann Schweller Obituary
Susan Ann Schweller, 62, of Springboro passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 5, 1957 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Adolf "Bo" Leupold and Loretta (McClain) Leupold. She married Mark Schweller April 15, 2002. He survives.

Sue was a loving, caring, hardworking caregiver. After 19 years of caring for the residents at Pleasant Ridge Manor her health forced her to leave the work she loved. She was a great friend who rarely lost an argument and was known for her hardy laughter. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. If you had ever been in her home you would see a sign that read, "If I had known grandkids would be so much fun I'd of had them first".

In addition to her mother and husband she is survived by two daughters, Tamara Desabato (Chris) and Trisha Hoover (Scott), five grandchildren, Justin and Joey Desabato, Ashton, Brandon and Colton Hoover, two sisters, Sharon Hillebrecht (Rob), Sandy Bartholomew (Jim), a brother, Bob Leupold (Pam), her mother-in-law Betty Schweller, three brothers-in-law James (Betty) Schweller, Alan (Brenda) Schweller and William (Sue Gannon) Schweller, a sister-in-law Angela (John) Onderko, several nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her father.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 1- 3 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m., with a service to be held on Friday, November 1, at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Bob Klingler officiating. All services will be held at McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St. Conneautville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Springboro Fire Department 176 N. Main St. Springboro, PA 16435.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.website.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now