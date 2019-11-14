|
|
Susan Beth (Bemis) Hoyt, age 60, of North East, passed away at her residence, on Friday, November 8th. She was born on November 28, 1958, in Erie, the daughter of the late Carl and Jeanet Bemis.
Susan graduated from Seneca High School in 1977, where she worked in the cafeteria for several years. She was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church, where she served as the church custodian. Susan enjoyed taking long car rides, collecting lighthouses, and blown glass.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Bemis, Judy Bennet, and Nancy Wood.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jeffery Hoyt of North East; children, Nathaniel Hoyt of North East, Katelyn Krinski (Richard) of Kane, and Daniel Hoyt of North East; a brother, David Bemis (Norma) of Erie; brother-in-law, Roscoe Bennet of North East; sister-in-law, Joanne Bemis of Connecticut; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at the Greenfield Baptist Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Dan Cass. Interment will be held at Greenfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Rd., North East.
Funeral services are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019