Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenfield Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hoyt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Beth (Bemis) Hoyt


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Beth (Bemis) Hoyt Obituary
Susan Beth (Bemis) Hoyt, age 60, of North East, passed away at her residence, on Friday, November 8th. She was born on November 28, 1958, in Erie, the daughter of the late Carl and Jeanet Bemis.

Susan graduated from Seneca High School in 1977, where she worked in the cafeteria for several years. She was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church, where she served as the church custodian. Susan enjoyed taking long car rides, collecting lighthouses, and blown glass.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Bemis, Judy Bennet, and Nancy Wood.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jeffery Hoyt of North East; children, Nathaniel Hoyt of North East, Katelyn Krinski (Richard) of Kane, and Daniel Hoyt of North East; a brother, David Bemis (Norma) of Erie; brother-in-law, Roscoe Bennet of North East; sister-in-law, Joanne Bemis of Connecticut; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at the Greenfield Baptist Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Dan Cass. Interment will be held at Greenfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Rd., North East.

Funeral services are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -