|
|
Susan Eileen (Damico) Ferko, age 59, of Cary, N.C., died Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a brief illness.
Susan was born April 3, 1960, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Edgar and Eileen (Walton) Damico.
She was the third child born into a large, loud and loving Irish/Italian family. She grew up in Lawrence Park, was educated in the Iroquois School District, and was a proud graduate of Iroquois High School Class of 1978. She worked a variety of jobs in banking and retail before graduating from Durham Technical Community College. After graduation, she worked as a real estate paralegal for William H. Collier, Attorney at Law in Cary. She loved helping people as they found their dream homes and helping them through the often-difficult process of relocating to a new area. Susie, as her loved ones called her, was first and foremost a dedicated mother. She treasured her three children Jaclyn (Mike) Harper, Renee Ferko and Andrew Ferko, and embraced every moment with them. All three children were active with the Athens Drive High School marching band and she was their number one fan, attending all their games and competitions and helping to create costumes for their halftime shows. But the role she loved best was that of grandma to her granddaughter, Ava Eileen Harper. Family was the most important thing in her life. Growing up in a large family, it can be difficult to be heard sometimes, but that never bothered Susie. She was just quietly there with her beautiful smile, taking it all in. She never missed a wedding or reunion, and cherished the time that she spent with her extended family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always so much fun to be around. She loved to dance and practice yoga, and she loved fashion and was always the one to guide her younger sisters and mother on the latest trends. Susie was a true and loyal friend, and cherished her three lifelong friends Kim, Lori and Joy. She looked forward to catching up with them during their annual girls' trip.
She was preceded in death by her father and her sister Maggie Barber.
In addition to her children, she leaves behind her mother Eileen Damico Cooper and her husband Homi, siblings Joseph Damico, Kathleen Upham (Dan), Edward Damico (Mary) and Ann Knauer (Scott), her former husband Dan Ferko, as well as nine nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her and cherish her memory.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 Southeast Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 804 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27513. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Online condolences may be made to www.BrownWynneCary.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Calvin's Paws at www.calvinspaws.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020