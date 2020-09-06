Dave, I send my most heartfelt sympathy to you and the family. Sue was such a lovely and pleasant so woman, always enjoyed being in her company. You certainly deserve an award for all the great loving care you provided for her over the past years.

May you find peace and love in all the fine memories you shared with Sue over all your years together.

My thoughts and prayers are with you as you attempt to regain your composure and press on.

Fondly, Norma Shue

