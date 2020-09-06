1/
Susan F. Hedge
York

Susan F. (Forssell) Hedge, 84, entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of David R. Hedge for 62 1/2 years.

Susan was born on October 30, 1935, in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late George T. and Josephine Forssell.

She was a graduate of Wilson College and worked as a teacher, substituting for the Erie School District and Central York School District. She also worked as a librarian for the York County Law Library.

Including her husband David, Susan is also survived by a daughter Amy Meckley and her husband Mike of Dallastown, two grandchildren Josephine Meckley and Devin Meckley, and a great-granddaughter Addylin Meckley.

She was preceded in death by a son John B. Hedge.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St., York, is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004 (1-866-753-5496).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
Dave so sorry to hear of Susan's passing. I know she will be free of suffering and at peace in her new resting place. My best to you let you think of her often.

Regards
Ray Hertz
Ray Hertz
Friend
September 4, 2020
Dave, I send my most heartfelt sympathy to you and the family. Sue was such a lovely and pleasant so woman, always enjoyed being in her company. You certainly deserve an award for all the great loving care you provided for her over the past years.
May you find peace and love in all the fine memories you shared with Sue over all your years together.
My thoughts and prayers are with you as you attempt to regain your composure and press on.
Fondly, Norma Shue
Norma Shue
Friend
