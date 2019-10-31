|
Susan Hatch Hess, 77, of Greene Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Lawrence, Mass. on August 22, 1942, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Lawrence Chaurette.
Susan graduated from Wesley Nursing School in Worcester, Mass., and went on to work at the Cape Cod Hospital as an RN. She worked at the Ritenour Health Center in State College, Pa. and most recently at St. Vincent Health Center for 27 years before retirement. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and the Prince of Peace Seniors. She belonged to the Greene Township Lioness Club and was an avid dog lover.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Winthrop Chaurette.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Clarence T. Hess; one son, Mark Hess and his wife, Kelly, of Erie; one daughter, Amy Robertson and her husband, Rodney, of Wattsburg; four grandchildren, Megan (Dennis), Trevor, Christopher and Ryan; and her "boys", Red and Gunner.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9261 Lake Pleasant Rd., Erie, 16509 or Kuhl Hose Co., 3131 Rescue Lane, Erie, 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019