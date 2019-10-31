Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Hatch Hess


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Hatch Hess Obituary
Susan Hatch Hess, 77, of Greene Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Lawrence, Mass. on August 22, 1942, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Lawrence Chaurette.

Susan graduated from Wesley Nursing School in Worcester, Mass., and went on to work at the Cape Cod Hospital as an RN. She worked at the Ritenour Health Center in State College, Pa. and most recently at St. Vincent Health Center for 27 years before retirement. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and the Prince of Peace Seniors. She belonged to the Greene Township Lioness Club and was an avid dog lover.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Winthrop Chaurette.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Clarence T. Hess; one son, Mark Hess and his wife, Kelly, of Erie; one daughter, Amy Robertson and her husband, Rodney, of Wattsburg; four grandchildren, Megan (Dennis), Trevor, Christopher and Ryan; and her "boys", Red and Gunner.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9261 Lake Pleasant Rd., Erie, 16509 or Kuhl Hose Co., 3131 Rescue Lane, Erie, 16510.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -