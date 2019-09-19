Home

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Boniface church
Susan Kirby Obituary
Sue Kirby, champion Scrabble-player, gardener, and baker of blueberry pies, passed away on September 8th, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dick and her daughter Debbie, who had probably been waiting for her to join them for a game of Trivial Pursuit.

Sue's remaining four children, Richard Kirby, Mary Kirby, Theresa Breault, and Kathy Thompson will now have to be responsible for checking the spelling and punctuation of their own writing, and are charged with making sure her three granddaughters, Mariah Grimes, Tori Kirby, and Natalie Breault never use the word, "irregardless," in a sentence and mean it.

Sue loved music and gardening, usually combing the two, singing hymns while digging in the dirt. She had a passion for making and fixing things, patching hopelessly worn stuffed animals and re-upholstering couches. She once took a filthy old chair out of someone else's trash to restore it, and her children thought she had gone crazy. It became her favorite spot, a sort of plush throne from which she could solve all crossword puzzles.

She was unshakable and kind, and never let a visitor leave her home hungry.

In lieu of sending cut flowers, the family requests that you plant something in Sue's honor instead. A funeral service will be held at Saint Boniface Church on October 5th, at 11 a.m., with a memorial lunch in the cafeteria right afterward. Sweet rolls will be provided.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 19, 2019
