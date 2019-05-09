|
Susan Kudlock Billingsley, age 101, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Plum Creek Assisted Living, in Brunswick, Ohio. She was born in Newark, N.J., on October 28, 1917, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sadina Megat Kudlock.
Susan was a graduate of East High School and attended college at Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn. She was a homemaker and worked for a time at the Boston Store in Erie. Susan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and served as President of the Erie Arts Center. She moved to Ohio in 2000 to be closer to family, and will be remembered as a sweet, loving lady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Billingsley, as well as seven brothers and sisters.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Roberta (Cecil) Douglass and Lorraine (Dave) Husher, as well as her grandchildren, Danny, David and Michael Phasey and step-grandchildren, Twila Harden, Kim Case and Michelle Kile. She is further survived by her sister, Agnes Kudlock, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Friday, May 10th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and may attend a service there on Saturday, May 11th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chris Weichman officiating. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
